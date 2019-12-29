Sadio Mane gave Liverpool the lead after 42 minutes after latching on to a flick-on from Adam Lallana, only for Craig Pawson to rule it out for a handball by the Englishman.

However, the video assistant referee reinstated the strike, but did not review an apparent handball by Virgil van Dijk in the build-up.

The Wolves players were further incensed when Neto had an equaliser ruled out for an extremely marginal offside, again by VAR.

The Midlands side are the only Premier League side yet to benefit from a VAR decision this season and Coady spoke candidly about their disdain for the system.

"We feel massively hard done by. I can't get my head around it. It is ridiculous," Coady said on Sky Sports.

"For me it is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision but we're the players on the pitch and it doesn't feel right to me.

"[Referee] Anthony Taylor is a great fella to speak to but I ask a question and I don't get an answer.

"We thought Van Dijk handballed it, but the referee tells me Van Dijk is too far away. He played the pass.

"VAR is affecting the game, you can hear the fans singing about it. No-one has asked us about it.

"It is still confusing, I can't get my head around it, you don't get answers on the pitch."