Trezeguet's real name is Mahmoud Hassan, but is known by the nickname after a coach from early in his career believed his looks and style recalled the former French international, David Trezeguet.

The 24-year-old winger had been attracting attention from Italian side Sampdoria after an impressive showing in the African Cup of Nations this summer.

Trezeguet will become the latesst Villa signing in a summer of heavy recruitment as the side prepare for their return to the top light.

Dean Smith's side have also signed Tyrone Mings, Wesley Moraes, Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Jota, Anwar El Ghazi and Kortney Hause, with Axel Tuanzebe a possible arrival from Manchester United.