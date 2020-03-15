Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and professional football across the country is suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Van Dijk has expressed his disappointment at potentially winning the league behind closed doors, but says the Merseyside club will deliver the trophy to their fans regardless.

"No one wants to play games without the fans," Van Dijk told newspapers.

"If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren't there, I'd be gutted for them.

"Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow.