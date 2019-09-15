The Spaniard was making his return to the Premier League in his second stint as head coach of the Hornets.

The side were 2-0 down at half time but levelled through goals from Tom Cleverley and Roberto Pereyra.

Speaking after the game, he explained that he had missed the Premier League.

He said: "Have I missed the Premier League? Yeah. I miss all these kind of emotions. I love it.

"I was really happy with the performance of the players. We have one point against a very tough team. It's good for our confidence. We are positive."

He praised his side for the recovery, saying: "Arsenal are a very good team so to get one point against them is really good.

"We played well in the first 20- 25 minutes. I said to the players at half-time to try and win the second half and see if we can make a difference.

"I think the reaction of the players was the most important thing. It's easy to be down when you are losing 2-0 to a team as good as Arsenal. But we never gave up and we tried to keep the energy. In the second half we played really well."