Football
Premier League

Watford confirm wage deferral deal with players

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old TraffordTroy Deeney of Watford celebrates a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford

Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
3 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Watford have confirmed that they have reached a wage deferral deal with their playing staff, becoming the third Premier League club to do so.

Ayew breaks stalemate as Palace defeat WatfordAyew breaks stalemate as Palace defeat Watford
Premier League

Ayew breaks stalemate as Palace defeat Watford

07/03/2020 AT 16:23

Arsenal became the first to reach an agreement with their players earlier this week, with Sheffield United following suit.

A club statement read: "Watford Football Club has reached an agreement with its players over a squad wage deferral.

"The move follows positive and constructive discussions with the players - led by club captain Troy Deeney, and also including several senior members of the first-team squad."

Club captain Troy Deeney added: "It's been sensible conversations going on for a few weeks now; between players and then me as that bridge as captain with Scott [Duxbury, CEO and Chairman].

"Nobody, wherever they work, is keen on the idea of a pay cut, so there's a bit of common sense and a good level of understanding has prevailed to get to a pay deferral over the short term.

"The details of what we've agreed are private - but they're in the best interests of helping the club right now, no one needs to be in any doubt about that."

Watford are currently in a battle against relegation and sit 17th, level on points with 18-placed Bournemouth.

Shock to the system: Liverpool have to stop this derailing their seasonShock to the system: Liverpool have to stop this derailing their season
Premier League

Shock to the system: Liverpool have to stop this derailing their season

29/02/2020 AT 21:33
Sarr stuns Liverpool to leave Invincible dream in tattersSarr stuns Liverpool to leave Invincible dream in tatters
Premier League

Sarr stuns Liverpool to leave Invincible dream in tatters

29/02/2020 AT 18:31
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueWatford
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleI feared sack during early days at Liverpool, says Klopp
Next articlePartey's father confirms talks with Arsenal