Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford

Watford have confirmed that they have reached a wage deferral deal with their playing staff, becoming the third Premier League club to do so.

Premier League Ayew breaks stalemate as Palace defeat Watford 07/03/2020 AT 16:23

Arsenal became the first to reach an agreement with their players earlier this week, with Sheffield United following suit.

A club statement read: "Watford Football Club has reached an agreement with its players over a squad wage deferral.

"The move follows positive and constructive discussions with the players - led by club captain Troy Deeney, and also including several senior members of the first-team squad."

Club captain Troy Deeney added: "It's been sensible conversations going on for a few weeks now; between players and then me as that bridge as captain with Scott [Duxbury, CEO and Chairman].

"Nobody, wherever they work, is keen on the idea of a pay cut, so there's a bit of common sense and a good level of understanding has prevailed to get to a pay deferral over the short term.

"The details of what we've agreed are private - but they're in the best interests of helping the club right now, no one needs to be in any doubt about that."

Watford are currently in a battle against relegation and sit 17th, level on points with 18-placed Bournemouth.

Premier League Shock to the system: Liverpool have to stop this derailing their season 29/02/2020 AT 21:33