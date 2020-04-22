Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates a goal which is later disallowed following a VAR review during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Watford FC at Old Trafford
Watford have confirmed that they have reached a wage deferral deal with their playing staff, becoming the third Premier League club to do so.
Arsenal became the first to reach an agreement with their players earlier this week, with Sheffield United following suit.
A club statement read: "Watford Football Club has reached an agreement with its players over a squad wage deferral.
"The move follows positive and constructive discussions with the players - led by club captain Troy Deeney, and also including several senior members of the first-team squad."
Club captain Troy Deeney added: "It's been sensible conversations going on for a few weeks now; between players and then me as that bridge as captain with Scott [Duxbury, CEO and Chairman].
"Nobody, wherever they work, is keen on the idea of a pay cut, so there's a bit of common sense and a good level of understanding has prevailed to get to a pay deferral over the short term.
"The details of what we've agreed are private - but they're in the best interests of helping the club right now, no one needs to be in any doubt about that."
Watford are currently in a battle against relegation and sit 17th, level on points with 18-placed Bournemouth.