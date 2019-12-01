Watford had led 1-0 going into the closing stages at St Mary's but succumbed to a late comeback, with Danny Ings and James Ward-Prowse earning the Saints three huge points.

And the result has cost Sanchez Flores his job, having only been appointed in September after the dismissal of Javi Gracia.

"With regret, Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Quique Sanchez Flores," the club statement read.

"No further comment from Watford FC will be made until a new Head Coach is announced."

Hornets chairman Scott Duxbury added: "Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision.

"The appointment of a new Head Coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful."

This was Sanchez Flores' second spell in charge of Watford, having previously been in charge for the 2015-16 season.