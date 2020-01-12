Watford's revival under Nigel Pearson continued at the Vitality Stadium as they moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, leapfrogging their opponents in the process.

Both sides started the game in the bottom three, but the contrast in form couldn't have been more striking. Only Liverpool and Manchester City picked up more points over Christmas than Watford, while Bournemouth had earned just four points in their previous 10 games.

It was no surprise, then, when the visitors broke the deadlock. Having overplayed out of defence, 20-year-old Mark Travers - making his first league start this season as Bournemouth goalkeeper - skewed his clearance to Ismaila Sarr whose cross was slotted home by Abdoulaye Doucoure three minutes before half time.

Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.Getty Images

The despondent Cherries never looked likely to get anything from the game and Troy Deeney put the game beyond their reach in the 65th-minute, smashing home a loose ball after the hosts failed to clear Sarr's cross.

Substitute Roberto Pereyra added the gloss to a polished Watford performance with a well-taken volleyed goal in added time, as Eddie Howe's side crumbled in front of their supporters.

The victory propels Watford to 17th, ahead of Aston Villa who host Manchester City later on Sunday, while Bournemouth drop to 19th, two points from safety but are clearly in free fall.

TALKING POINT

Bournemouth's troubles deepen, as Watford go from strength to strength: The Cherries started the match in the relegation zone for the first time since December 2017 - but it's a precarious place they may get used to if performances and results do not improve. They have lost five of their last seven matches, and are clearly in free fall. Confidence is at rock bottom and yet there isn't any indication Howe's side will abandon the idea of trying to play out from the back, an instruction that continues to see them concede goals at a frightening rate.

In contrast, Watford have taken to Pearson's system like a duck to water. The Hornets have now registered 13 points from six games under their new boss - before his arrival in December, Watford had only won nine points from opening 16 league matches.

Nigel Pearson, Manager of Watford and Nathaniel Chalobah of Watford celebrate victory during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, United KingdomGetty Images

It is clear these sides are going in very different directions. With just one win in 11, Howe must fear for his position as Bournemouth boss and his side's league status.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Troy Deeney: Watford's interplay between their forward players was a joy to behold and it was Deeney who was at the centre of everything. Great hold-up play, impressive vision - and an eighth career goal against Bournemouth to cap it off.

Troy Deeney of Watford celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, United KingdomGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Bournemouth: Travers 4, Francis 4, S Cook, 4 Ake 5, Smith 5, Lerma 5, Gosling 4, H Wilson 5, Fraser 5, Solanke 5.. subs: L Cook 4, Billing 4, Surridge 4.

Watford: Foster 7, Mariappa 7, Dawson 7, Cathcart 7, Masina 7, Chalobah 7, Capoue 7, Doucoure 8, Sarr 8, Deulofeu 8, Deeney 9.. subs: Gray N/A, Quina N/A, Pereyra 7.

KEY MOMENTS

42' - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Watford (Doucoure): The Cherries are the makers of their own downfall! They overplay out of defence again, Travers' clearance is poor and Sarr pounces, sending a cross to the back post where Doucoure is on hand to slot it home. What were Francis and Cook thinking putting their young goalkeeper under pressure like that? There's a time for playing out from the back and a time to just get rid.

65' - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-2 Watford (Deeney): That should do it! More slack defending from a Bournemouth point-of-view. Sarr gets to the by-line too easily, Doucoure's shot is blocked but the hosts can't clear and Deeney smashes home a vicious shot.

90'+3 - GOAL! Bournemouth 0-3 Watford (Pereyra): The substitute adds the finishing touches to a really productive afternoon for Watford. Pereyra smashes home an excellent volley past a helpless Travers. 'Embarrassing' shouts one despondent home supporter. Sums it up for Bournemouth.

Roberto Pereyra of Watford celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, United KingdomGetty Images

KEY STATS