'It was a big surprise' - Watford's Mariappa reveals positive coronavirus test

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

Adrian Mariappa has revealed he is one of three people at Watford to test positive for coronavirus.

It was announced on Tuesday that six players or staff across the Premier League had tested positive in a round of 748 tests.

Premier League

The Warm-Up: Six positive tests - so is that good or bad?

7 HOURS AGO

Burnley confirmed that assistant manager Ian Woan was among those and now Watford defender Mariappa says he has also tested positive – to his surprise.

“Ever since I got my positive result back on Tuesday, I’ve been scratching my head to try to work out how I might have got coronavirus,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“It was a big surprise because I haven’t really left the house, apart from some exercise and the odd walk with the kids. I’ve mainly just been homeschooling and keeping fit.

Play Icon
WATCH

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16

“My lifestyle is very quiet, certainly no parties or going out or anything, so I really don’t know how I got it. Like most people, we’ve been having more deliveries of food and things, so maybe that’s one way, and my partner has been to the supermarket a few times.”

Two other members of staff at Watford have also tested positive and they, along with Mariappa, will isolate for seven days before being tested again.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has said he will not resume training this week out of concern for his son's health.

Premier League

Burnley assistant manager Woan tests positive for coronavirus

8 HOURS AGO
Premier League

'Players will be safe' - Klopp backs Premier League return to training

21 HOURS AGO
