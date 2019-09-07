The club are currently bottom of the table with one point from their first four games.

The 1-1 draw at Newcastle last weekend brought the club's worst ever Premier League run of six defeats to an end, but it was not enough to save Gracia's job.

The 49-year-old moved to Vicarage Road in January 2018 and departs after 20 months in charge having guided his side to 11th place in his only full top-flight campaign.

Watford manager Javi Gracia appears dejected after the final whistle in this year's FA Cup finalPA Sport

The Spaniard took Watford to the FA Cup final last season, where they were soundly beaten 6-0 by domestic treble winners Manchester City.

Chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: "Javi has represented Watford with great dignity and will always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements.

"Javi Gracia’s staff will also be leaving the club, ahead of the imminent appointment of a new coaching team.

"Everyone at the Hornets wishes Javi and his staff all the very best for the future, and they will always be welcome visitors in the future at Vicarage Road.