Welbeck, 28, spent five years at Arsenal but played only 14 games in all competitions in his final campaign.

"The Hornets are delighted to confirm the signing of England international forward Danny Welbeck on a free transfer," Watford said in a statement on the club's website.

" The former Manchester United and Arsenal man has agreed a permanent contract... and further bolsters Javi Gracia's squad ahead of the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season. "

Welbeck made a total of 88 league appearances for Arsenal, scoring 16 goals, after joining them from his boyhood team United for a reported fee of £16 million.

RELATED CONTENT

He becomes Watford's second signing of the close season following centre-back Craig Dawson, who joined from West Bromwich Albion last month.

Watford, who finished 11th last season, begin the new campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.