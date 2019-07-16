Klopp, 52, took over at Liverpool from Brendan Rodgers in 2015 and last season led the team to their sixth Champions League title, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

He has drawn a huge amount of praise from his current players, pundits and fans for the atmosphere he has fostered at Liverpool that has allowed them reach three European finals in the past four seasons.

United record goalscorer Rooney, who came through as an academy product at Liverpool’s city rivals Everton, heaped praise on the German saying that he has everything as a manager.

"Jurgen is a manager every player would love playing for.” Rooney told SportBild.

" You can see how much fun his players have playing under him. "

“I met him once, he is an amazing guy."

The former England captain, who now plies his trade for D.C. United did add that the one flaw of Klopp was the amount of success he was bringing to Liverpool.

"His only mistake is that he works for LFC and is successful there.

"I have much respect for Jurgen Klopp and for what he already has achieved. Not only in Liverpool, but also in Dortmund. This guy really has it. And he has his best years still upon him."