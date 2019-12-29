West Ham are currently 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the drop zone although they do have a game in hand.

When Moyes last took over at West Ham on a short-term contract in November 2017, they were in fact in the relegation zone and but the Scot was able to help them avoid the drop and guide them to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League.

But the former Everton and Manchester United manager appears to have his sights set even higher with a squad that he believes is an improvement upon the one he left 18 months ago.

“It’s fabulous to be back,” said Moyes.

“It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it.

"I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the club, so I can’t wait to get started.

“I'm feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well.

“I do believe that the squad of players I’ve got here is a better squad of players than when I took over before, so I am looking forward to working with them.

“I think there’s got to be a short-term goal for us just now to get the wins to get us away from the wrong end of the league and what we’re going to do over the next six months, then what we’re going to do over the next period as well.

"The start is really focusing on the immediate games.”

Moyes will start his second spell as Hammers boss against Bournemouth on New Year's Day (5.30pm kick-off) who sit just one place above them in the table.

And the club's hierarchy appear confident that the change in management will produce immediate results.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan said: "David proved in his short time with the club that he was capable of getting results and we believe that he will start moving the club in the right direction once again.

"We are delighted to welcome David back – he knows the club well and he built strong relationships during that time which will be crucial for the work that needs to be done going forward.”