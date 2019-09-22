A confident performance from West Ham saw them comfortably beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday.

Andriy Yarmolenko and a superb Aaron Cresswell free-kick put Manchester United to the sword as West Ham moved to fourth in the Premier League with a well deserved victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made nine changes to the side that edged past Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night, but his side were lethargic and lazy, particularly in the first half.

The Hammers broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time with the only moment of quality in the opening 45 minutes, Yarmolenko with a lovely finish, but United's defending left a lot to be desired.

Marcus Rashford, one of two players to keep his place in the team from midweek, didn't look right all day and his misery was compounded when he was forced off with a suspected thigh injury on the hour-mark.

Jesse Lingard was brought on to fill the void, and with no recognised strikers on the pitch, United couldn't find an equaliser, although Juan Mata and Harry Maguire both spurned decent opportunities.

On his return to action, Cresswell doubled the advantage to put West Ham out of sight with an excellent free-kick which David De Gea couldn't keep out on another day to forget for the Red Devils.

The defeat leaves Manchester United in seventh position and with a home match with Arsenal to follow next, it doesn't get any easier for Solskjaer's men.

TALKING POINT

More away day misery for depleted United: After back-to-back wins and clean-sheets, the Red Devils had an opportunity to build some momentum following a slow start to the season. But from the first whistle they looked fatigued. Lazy. Uninterested. Had they won this, United would have moved to third in the table which would have been a remarkable league position considering how poor they have been. As it stands, they're seventh, which is still rather flattering considering their flat displays. Where they will finish is anyone's guess, but one thing that is for certain is West Ham's potential to steal their top-six spot.

The injuries are mounting up for United now as well, especially in attack. Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and now Rashford are now injured - Romelu Lukaku was never replaced. Having spent almost £900m in recent years, Solskjaer may be left with Lingard as the only forward option for the forthcoming game against the Gunners.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mark Noble (West Ham United): A typical midfield performance from the Hammers veteran. Nothing fancy, just simple, good old fashioned hard work. Set the tempo in the centre of the park.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Fredericks 7, Diop 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 8, Rice 8, Noble 9, Fornals 7, Yarmolenko 8, Anderson 7, Haller 6. Subs: Zabaleta n/a, Wilshere 5, Snodgrass n/a.

Manchester United: De Gea 5, Wan-Bissaka 6, Young 6, Maguire 6, Lindelof 5, Matic 5, McTominay 6, Mata 5, Pereira 5, James 6, Rashford 4. Subs: Fred 4, Gomes n/a, Lingard 5.

KEY MOMENTS

44' - GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Man United: The Hammers lead! The first moment of quality yields the opening goal! There's no urgency from the United defence as Noble is allowed to turn in a central area, he feeds Anderson who in turn finds Yarmolenko. One touch and bang, he slides it past De Gea.

48' - What a miss! McTominay skips past Cresswell, pulling it wide to Pereira. He rolls it across the face of goal, finding Mata, who has the goal gaping but somehow puts it wide!

69' - Great chance for United! From a corner, McTominay heads it into the path of Maguire, who simply has to score! He doesn't. Fabianski makes the save with his feet.

84' - GOAL! West Ham 2-0 Man United: That will settle it! An excellent free-kick by Cresswell puts the Hammers out of sight. The full-back curls it up and over the wall, De Gea gets a hand to it but can't keep it out.

KEY STATS