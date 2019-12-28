The Hammers are just a single point off the relegation zone following their fourth straight home defeat.

Pellegrini told reporters after the Leicester loss that he was not sure he would be in charge of their New Year's Day clash against Bournemouth, and now his fate has been sealed.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan told the club's official website: "It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision.

"Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

Video - 'I cannot give you an answer' - Pellegrini minutes before sack 00:17

"However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.