West Ham sack Pellegrini after defeat to Leicester
West Ham have confirmed the departure of manager Manuel Pellegrini following their 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City on Saturday, their 10th defeat in 14 games in all competitions.
The Hammers are just a single point off the relegation zone following their fourth straight home defeat.
Pellegrini told reporters after the Leicester loss that he was not sure he would be in charge of their New Year's Day clash against Bournemouth, and now his fate has been sealed.
West Ham co-owner David Sullivan told the club's official website: "It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision.
"Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.
"However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.
" We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal."
