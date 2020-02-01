West Ham United slipped into the Premier League relegation zone after giving up a two goal lead as they were held 3-3 at home to fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Issa Diop put West Ham ahead on the half hour, sliding in to poke home a Robert Snodgrass free kick, whipped in from the left.

Snodgrass then doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime, latching on to a Brighton clearance and blasting home from the edge of the box.

Brighton got back in the game in fortunate fashion when West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski's attempted punch clear struck the back of his team mate Angelo Ogbonna and flew into the net.

But the Hammers looked to have made sure of the points with another Snodgrass thunderbolt, this time from outside of the box as he superbly volleyed a clearance into the top corner to make it 3-1.

A defensive mix-up between Ogbonna and Diop allowed Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross to break free and convert to reduce West Ham's lead to a single goal.

Veteran Brighton striker Glenn Murray then grabbed the equaliser in the 79th minute from close range and although there was a suspicion of handball before the 36-year-old slotted home, VAR allowed the goal to stand.

Brighton looked the more likely to win the game and needed a superb save from Fabianski to deny Solly March near the end.