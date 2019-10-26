Lys Mousset came off the bench to earn Sheffield United a point at West Ham and preserve The Blades' unbeaten award record in the Premier League.

The Hammers broke the deadlock against the run of play on the stroke of half time when Robert Snodgrass scored a rare goal on a rare start, latching onto Andriy Yarmolenko's through-ball, after Jack O'Connell failed to clear goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez's long kick, and slotting it coolly past Dean Henderson.

The visitors had created the better chances in the first half, with David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson spurning opportunities, while George Baldock saw his volley cleared off the line by Aaron Cresswell after the restart.

It was their match-winner in Monday night's victory over Arsenal, Mousset, who found the visitors' deserved equaliser, the substitute netting a volley on the turn after 69 minutes after Issa Diop's poor clearance fell into his path.

West Ham threw the kitchen sink in search of their first win in four, with Snodgrass hitting the post at the far post, but in the end it was frustration for Manuel Pellegrini's side who missed the opportunity to move into the top six.

Instead they move up to ninth with the draw, while Sheffield United - who are now five away games unbeaten - climb to an impressive seventh with 13 points, ahead of Pellegrini's charges on goal difference.

TALKING POINT - Hammers left frustrated as brilliant Blades' away form continues

After two disappointing defeats, this was a much more positive showing from West Ham, and yet they had to settle for a point. A top-six place should be a realistic target for the Hammers this season but a lack of consistency is hindering their aspirations.

As for The Blades, their impressive start to the season continues. Three years ago they were outside the playoff places in the third tier of English football and this week they have moved into the top seven of the Premier League. Chris Wilder, take a bow.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)

Making his first start since August, the Scot was West Ham's inspiration. Constantly finding space between the lines, his delivery was excellent throughout. Scored the home side's opener and came agonisingly close to netting the winner.

KEY MOMENTS

29' - McGoldrick should score! O'Connell wins the header at the back post, finding the unmarked McGoldrick in the six yard box. He ought to score but flicks a boot at it and Roberto gets down well to his left and makes the save.

42' - Chance! Oh, how are Sheffield United not leading?! Roberto is all at sea but gets the slightest of touches on Lundstrum's cross from the right, which is enough to put Robinson off. He can only head it back towards safety.

44' - GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Sheffield United: It's a goal completely against the run of play! The Hammers launch a swift counter-attack from Roberto's kick. The Blades fail to clear their lines, with O'Connell mistiming his header. Yarmolenko ushers through Snodgrass who opens up his body and slips it past Henderson.

54' - So close! Sheffield United break incisively down the left flank. Baldock is unmarked to meet the cross at the far post and he smashes a venomous volley at goal, but Cresswell denies him a certain goal with a crucial block before Roberto smothers the loose ball.

58' - Great chance! Anderson should seal the points for West Ham! The Brazilian leads a rapid counter-attack, playing a neat one-two with Yarmolenko, who plays him through on the right-hand-side of the penalty area. But from a tight angle, his shot is blocked by Henderson.

69' - GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United: The substitute Mousset nets his second goal in four days to level the score! It's a super finish on the turn! Diop can't clear Baldock's cross, the ball bounces into the path of Mousset who adjusts his body and gets his shot away. Roberto could have done better as it nestles in the bottom corner.

80' - Off the post! So close to a West Ham second! Fornals makes an immediate impact, delivering a cross to the far post where the sliding Snodgrass is denied by the woodwork.

KEY STATS