- Jamie Vardy's penalty miss proved costly as Burnley recovered from a half-time deficit to record their first win in five games.

Leicester had most of the play and for a long period in the second half were very comfortable at 1-0, following Harvey Barnes' 40 yard run and smart finish just after the half-hour mark.

Chris Wood put the Clarets back in the game 11 minutes after the break when Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Ben Mee's towering header from a far-post corner.

Then came the pivotal moment when Mee brought down Barnes and the Premier League's top scorer stepped up from 12 yards out but saw Nick Pope dive to his left to deny him.

The Clarets made sure Leicester paid full price for this miss when Ashley Westwood slotted home his first goal at Turf Moor after Jonny Evans could only partially clear Charlie Taylor's low cross.

The win puts Burnley five points clear of third-bottom Aston Villa.

Could Pope snare the England number one shirt?

A fine game from Pope was key to Burnley getting the three points today and on a more personal level reminds Gareth Southgate of his qualities ahead of Euro 2020.

He is a certainty squad and received his second cap playing the full game in the last qualifier in Kosovo.

Jordan Pickford's form has been hot and cold during the season so far and he'll know he has to have a good end to the season to ensure the Clarets stopper doesn't snare his spot.

Man of the Match - Nick Pope

Dennis Praet and Vardy both were denied from decent efforts in open play by the Burnley goalkeeper and Barnes could also have had a second.

It was the penalty that proved the pivotal moment of the game though and Pope's save ensured he edged Barnes for the best player and the park.

Player ratings

Burnley: Pope 8*, Bardsley 6, Mee 6, Tarkowski 6, Taylor 7, Hendrick 6, Cork 5, Westwood 7, McNeil 6, Rodriguez 6, Wood 6. Subs: Lennon 6.

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Ricardo 6, Evans 5, Soyuncu 5, Fuchs 6, Mendy 6, Barnes 8, Praet 7, Maddison 6, Perez 6, Vardy 5. Subs: Iheanacho 7, Thielemans 6.