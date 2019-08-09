The FA and Premier League have fallen in line with the rest of Europe, somewhat belatedly, to bring Video Assistant Referees to all 380 top-flights games this season, and supporters have been busy removing their hands from their scratched heads to read up on the new laws.

Thankfully, Eurosport are on hand to help guide you through what promises to be a challenging - and most certainly controversial - period for the game we all love. And it always evens itself out come the end of the season, anyway....

When is there a VAR check?

The protocol clearly stipulates that a match official can conduct a VAR review when:

"Clear and obvious errors" or "serious missed incidents" occur in four match-changing scenarios:

Goals

Penalties

Direct red cards

Mistaken identity

Doesn't that have the potential to severely slow down a game?

Many VAR checks will take place throughout a 90-minute match without disrupting the flow of a game unless a serious error has occurred, with the on-field referee making the final decision.

So, corners, throw-ins, yellow cards, even second yellow cards, don't fall under the four key categories above and therefore will NOT need any checks.

Does VAR take away subjectivity of a match official?

No. The system is designed to minimise the number of critical errors (eg. offsides are now purely factual, even if it's by a toe-nail, fouls inside the box, whether the ball has gone out of play in the lead-up to a 'goal').

The Premier League has adopted a 3D line - easier to assess whether a player is offside - to avoid examples such as Harry Kane's penalty award in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg - which was allowed to stand after the use of a 2D line.

While subjectivity can no longer remain on offside calls, the decision to brandish a red card for a tackle still comes down to the referee's overall judgment.

There will be countless times where a foul deemed worthy of a yellow card by the on-field referee in real time is viewed by observers watching a slow-motion replay as being deserving of a red, but the match official is still ultimately in charge of making the final call on whether to upgrade the initial verdict based on how they viewed the incident.

The "clear and obvious" error rule is what will undoubtedly lead to a season and beyond of controversy, as this will remain in the eyes of the referee running the rule over that particular match - and comparisons will multiple as the campaign unfolds.

Anthony Taylor opted to show Vincent Kompany a yellow card for his challenge on Mohamed Salah last season during Manchester City's 2-1 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, a decision that many felt at the time would have been upgraded to a red had VAR been readily available.

The VAR officials would have asked Taylor for his observations, and if he had mirrored the information being relayed back in his ear - Kompany wins the ball but had his studs showing and caught Salah on the follow-through - then it is unlikely that the call would be overturned as he has not missed a key characteristic of the incident.

The implementation of VAR – what does it mean?Eurosport

Phases

This is the footballing version of "he hit me first". Referees are dreading such scenarios, but it indeed occurred last season as Burnley scored against Brighton during their 3-1 win at the Amex Stadium, but only after then Seagulls manager Chris Hughton was left angered after his team were denied a "blatant penalty".

Referee Stuart Attwell - or one of his officials - should have spotted Jeff Hendrick's use of the arm inside his own box to control the ball in the second half, in the build-up to Chris Wood's second strike.

Under the new laws, Attwell would have been alerted to a VAR review, Wood's goal would have been ruled out and Brighton would have been awarded a penalty. In the blink of an eye, 2-0 to Burnley might have been 1-1.

While an offside in the build-up to a goal is clear, there may be other cases where the start of a new phase isn't so clear.

The difficulty will lie in deciphering when one phase of play has finished and another has started, but the VAR team will be in communication with the on-field referee to define it, which include:

When the team gain possession

Whether there are multiple phases and which is the most immediate

The ability of the defence to reset

Whether the defence gain possession at all

Fans will be delighted to know that the handball laws seen in the Champions League have been relaxed, meaning there will be no repeat of the Presnel Kimpembe incident, when a shot from Diogo Dalot just six yards away struck his arm in a 45-degree angle position - leading to United being awarded a controversial spot-kick.

The International Football Association Board has reworded the rules on handball, meaning that no free-kick or penalty will be awarded if:

The ball touches a player's hand/arm directly from their own head/body/foot or the head/body/foot of another player who is close/near

The ball touches a player's hand/arm which is close to their body and has not made their body unnaturally bigger

A player is falling and the ball touches their hand/arm when it is between their body and the ground to support the body (but not extended to make the body bigger)

Conversely, even if accidental, a free-kick or penalty will be awarded for handball if:

The ball goes into the goal after touching an attacking player's hand or arm

A player gains control/possession of the ball after it touches their hand/arm and then scores, or creates a goal-scoring opportunity

A ball touches a player's hand/arm which has made their body unnaturally bigger

The ball touches a player's hand/arm when it is above their shoulder (unless the player has deliberately played the ball which then touches their hand/arm)

For supporters inside 18 of the 20 Premier League grounds, big screens will inform spectators why a VAR review is underway, and replays will then show the reasoning behind the final decision.

Anfield and Old Trafford do not have big screens, but the pitch-side advertising hoardings will be used, as well as a PA announcement.

There's bound to be some teething problems, and certainly look out for assistant referees raising their flag prematurely during tight offside calls.

They have been advised to keep it down during such circumstances to await the outcome of the chance. Playing to the whistle has never been more relevant!

Finally, we can all take plenty of comfort from the knowledge that the ghastly number of penalty re-takes from the summer's Women's World Cup as a result of the goalkeeper being off her line will not apply to this season's Premier League, and many more to come we hope.

This will be left to the on-field officials during the match. Well, we all still need something to shout about...