French football expert Cyril Morin has trampled on Liverpool’s dream of signing Kylian Mbappe, telling the Game of Opinions podcast that there is almost no chance of a deal.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp plans the next stage of his revolution.

"There are two main reasons that Liverpool and Mbappe can’t fit together," says Morin.

"Firstly, Klopp’s philosophy. For me, Mbappe isn’t mature enough to assume the gegenpressing. He’s still a young striker in terms of intensity and defensive effort, and I’m not sure he is mature enough to sign for Liverpool where you have to be part of the team, not one among 11.

Secondly, the history points towards Mbappe to Real Madrid. He is a fan of the club and there is Zidane, which will play a huge role. It might be interesting to imagine Mbappe at Liverpool, but for me there is no way.

PSG face a difficult summer with Mbappe and strike partner Neymar already attracting attention, while they face a nightmare situation with a host of players out of contract on June 30.

Captain Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Layzin Kurzawa may have all kicked their last ball for PSG, while Mauro Icardi’s loan from Inter also expires on the same date.

"The main thing for Leonardo [PSG sporting director] is to think about after this season," Morin continues.

"Thiago Silva is one of the most important players in the locker room, so who can replace him? Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli? Because of the crisis, we’re not even sure if PSG can afford players like him. So they might think about offering Silva a new contract.

"Cavani will go, it’s certain, because of the way he was treated this season. And the Icardi case is interesting because he’s very keen on being in Italy again, maybe at Juventus. But PSG will have the last word, if they want to keep him, he will stay."

