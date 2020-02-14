Wolves saw a goal controversially ruled out for offside as they were held 0-0 at home by 10-man Leicester City.

Leicester were looking to chase down Manchester City - banned from European football for two seasons - while Wolves wanted to close in on the top four positions themselves.

Adama Traore started on the bench for Wolves, while Leicester were at full strength, and it was the home side who started the strongest.

Both sides had chances to score in the first half, but Willy Boly looked to have netted before the end of the first half, only to see the VAR rule the goal offside due to widespread confusion.

In a little-known rule, a player can be ruled offside from a pass travelling backwards if he was offside when the ball was played. On this occasion, the corner taker Pedro Neto was offside when he received a short corner back from Diego Jota.

In the second half, neither side stretched their opponent, but there was a late flurry of excitement as Traore was introduced after recovering from a dislocated shoulder, before Hamza Choudhury was sent off for a second yellow card after bringing down Leander Dendoncker.

Wolves then tried to go for the jugular, but Brendan Rodgers’ team sat back to absorb the pressure.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts after missing a chance during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester CityGetty Images

Talking Point - Jimenez held Wolves back

Linked with Manchester United in the winter transfer window, Raul Jimenez was in the right place on several occasions as his team-mates picked him out with one cross after another. However he showed time and time again that he could not be relied upon to hit the target on a bad day at the office, which probably cost his side two points with his profligacy.

Man of the Match - Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)

The Turkish central defender is increasingly impressive, and increasingly important to Leicester City following the exit of Harry Maguire. At just 23 he is the equal of Jonny Evans with far more potential, and with their backs to the wall after the sending off, Leicester will be thankful for Soyuncu's brave interventions.

Player Ratings

Wolves: Patricio 7, Saiss 6, Coady 6, Boly 7, Otto 6, Doherty 7, Neves 6, Dendoncker 7, Diogo 6, Neto 6, Jimenez 5. Subs: Podence 6, Moutinho 6, Traore 6.

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Ricardo 7, Evans 7, Soyuncu 7, Chilwell 7, Choudhury 6, Tielemans 7, Maddison 7, Perez 6, Barnes 6, Vardy 6. Subs: Subs: Morgan 6, Praet 6, Albrighton 7.

Key Events

9’ - TIELEMANS SHOT - Tielemans takes a shot from distance, and it takes a deflection that has Patricio scrabbling to his left to cover.

44’ - GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Leicester City. Boly scores - A corner from the right is taken short. Swung to the back post for Doherty, who puts it back into the six-yard box. Schmeichel doesn't take it, and Boly attacks to glance it into the net.

45+1’ - NO GOAL! The short corner contained an offside, when Jota returned the ball to Neto.

50’ - RICARDO CHANCE - Ricardo slaloms into the box, slapping the ball around Jonny, ducking to the byline and skying a rising shot at the near post.

76’ - RED CARD! Choudhury is off! The Leicester player receives the ball in midfield, slips, and Dendoncker races away towards goal. Instinctively Choudhury sticks out a leg to bring him down, and gets a second yellow.

90+1’ - JIMENEZ MISS - Jimenez misses another chance! Free at the back post, and he thunders his effort down and wide.

