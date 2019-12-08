Diogo Jota’s brace ensured Wolverhampton Wanderers made it 11 games unbeaten in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

The visitors deservedly led after 28 minutes, the dynamic duo of Raul Jimenez and Jota combining, the former crossing for the latter who was left with a simple tap-in to cap an excellent move.

Brighton's reaction was almost immediate, however, and within eight minutes the game was turned on its head: Neal Maupay equalised with his second goal in three days and Davy Propper's bullet header gave the hosts a surprising lead.

Not that it lasted long. Propper went from hero to zero by misplacing a pass in a dangerous area and Jota punished him with a shot on the turn to leave the score 2-2 at half time.

After an error-strewn first half, the second period was played out with far fewer risks taken and in turn, fewer chances to speak of.

There wasn't much between the sides on the whole and a draw was probably a fair result. Brighton move up to 12th, four points clear of the drop zone, while Wolves remain sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United.

TALKING POINT - Overplaying at the back costing Brighton, while Wolves look leggy

Graham Potter has been a revelation at Brighton, drastically transforming the style of football at the Amex while picking up results and wins in the process. But while some of their attacking football has been breath-taking, making mistakes while playing out from defence is becoming a costly habit. It arguably cost them two points today.

Beginning their season in July, Wolves have already played 29 games and while they showed no signs of fatigue in a pulsating first half, they looked leggy in stages after the restart. They could do with a break.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Diogo Jota

A clinical performance from Wolves' star man. His link-up play was excellent and he finished the match with a brace and the match ball.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brighton: Ryan 6, Alzate 4, Dunk 7, Webster 6, Burn 7, Stephens 6, Propper 6, Mooy 7, Gross 7, Trossard 7, Maupay 8.. subs: Jahanbakhsh 5, Murray 5.

Wolves: Patricio 6, Saiss 6, Coady 7, Dendoncker 6, Otto 6, Neves 7, Moutinho 7, Doherty 7, Jota 9, Raul 8, Traore 6.. subs: Neto 5, Cutrone N/A, Vinagre N/A

KEY MOMENTS

28' - GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Wolves: Wonderfully worked goal by Wolves! Jota drives infield, drawing Alzate out of position and switches it to Jimenez on the left, continuing his run and finishing from the flanker's cross.

34' - GOAL! Brighton 1-1 Wolves: For the second time in three days, Maupay is on the scoresheet. Wolves are undone by a simple long ball out of defence. Maupay latches onto it, takes a touch to control it and seems to catch Patricio by surprise with an early shot that flies into the corner of the goal. What a goal.

36' - GOAL! Brighton 2-1 Wolves: Within a matter of moments, Brighton have turned this game on its head! It's another cracking goal by the hosts. Mooy is involved, of course he is, feeding Trossard on the flank. He creates the opening for his cross and picks out Propper beautifully and his bullet header leaves Patricio with no chance.

44' - GOAL! Brighton 2-2 Wolves: Propper goes from hero to zero! He passes it straight to Jonny in a dangerous area, he feeds Jota in the penalty area and he's allowed to turn, slotting it past Ryan with a shot that nestles in the corner of the net.

KEY STATS