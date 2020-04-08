Players resist pay cuts

The Mirror reports that Premier League players continue to resist the idea of a pay cut. The players believe that there is still a chance that the league will resume, so they don’t want to give up any wages - preferring a deferral to any permanent pay cut. The Mirror reports that players who are out of contract are particularly reluctant to give up any money.

Paper Round’s view: Players are just that - players. They are not in charge of the clubs and employees they are entitled to make sure they are paid for their work. If the league is yet to be restarted then of course they should be properly compensated. It is unfair that they have been targeted for opprobrium compared to other richer parts of society.

Ozil’s agent refuses pay cut

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil’s agent is resisting the idea of pay cuts, and he wants to make sure that players’ agents are involved in the discussions. Dr Erkut Sogut said: “It is not easy for everyone but it’s time for the clubs to talk directly to the players and their representatives to solve this problem. This is what we are lacking right now. And the one thing that can be done is a deferral. That is a start, to say, ‘Let’s defer these payments to the end of the year or next year’. That is something players and clubs can agree quickly, so the clubs know they will have no cash problems and go on for the next three months. A deferral is a protection for everyone.”

Paper Round’s view: Players’ agents are there to do one job - to make sure that their clients are properly rewarded for their efforts. There is no reason for them to concede any ground to the owners of clubs when they are transparently trying to make sure they keep hold of their own cash. Players should only compromise when owners start to make their own concessions.

Mourinho criticised for park workout

Jose Mourinho has been criticised for taking part in park workout for his Tottenham players. The Telegraph reports that he oversaw training for Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez, as well as Ryan Sessegnon, in a session with Hadley Common in North London. It appears to contravene government guidelines over the coronavirus.

Paper Round’s view: If the players and coach have been self-isolating, and if the individuals kept themselves far apart from another, then there is little to be worried about in terms of risk. However, given there is no indication that football will restart any time soon, then it seems like a needlessly provocative move from the players and Mourinho.

Spurs players radge over staff furlough

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has angered his squad with the treatment of Spurs’ non-playing staff. Players think that Levy has furloughed staff on 80% of wages in order to increase the pressure on them in order to take a pay cut of their own.

Paper Round’s view: Levy is has taken plenty of cash of his own for his work in charge of Spurs, so the players’ opinion does seem justified. Just because clubs are happy to treat staff unfairly does not mean that players need to suffer the same - though it does mean that they should then support the staff out of their own pockets.

