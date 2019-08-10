Getty Images
Watch Sterling's superb hat-trick against West Ham
Raheem Sterling began the new Premier League season in electrifying fashion with a hat-trick against West Ham as Manchester City won 5-0.
The City forward was simply unstoppable as he put the Hammers to the sword at London Stadium.
First, he produced this clinical finish after being slipped in by Kevin De Bruyne...
Next, he doubled his account with this audacious lob...
And finally, he pounced in stoppage time to complete his hat-trick...
Pure class. It could be a long season ahead for defenders facing Sterling and co.
