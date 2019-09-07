Announcing his retirement in an Instagram post on Saturday, Eto said: " The end. Toward a new challenge.

"Thak you all big love."

The Cameroon international played for some of Europe's top clubs over a 22-year career, starting at Real Madrid in 1997.

After several loan spells and a period at Mallorca, Eto moved on to Barcelona where he stayed for five years winning three league titles, two Champions League titles and the Copa del Rey on 2009, before spending time with Inter Milan, Chelsea and Everton, among others.

Eto, who is Cameroon's all-time leading scorer also had over 100 caps for his country, with whom he twice won the African Cup of Nations.

He finished his career at Qatar SC, where he spent last season.