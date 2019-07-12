Former England striker Peter Crouch announces retirement

After coming through the ranks at White Hart Lane Crouch cut his teeth at QPR and made his Premier League debut for Aston Villa.

A solitary season at Southampton was enough to win him a move to Liverpool and after three years at Anfield he moved to Portsmouth.

His form under Pompey manager Harry Redknapp won him a move back to Tottenham in 2009 and after two years with the club, he spent eight years at Stoke.

He had a brief spell Burnley after moving to Turf Moor in January 2019.

He also won 42 caps for England, scoring 22 goals between 2005 and 2010. Eleven of those goals came in 2006, when he hit a hot streak ahead of the World Cup.

Crouch already has a burgeoning media career. In addition to his popular podcast produced in association with the BBC, he is set to be a part of Amazon Prime's Premier League coverage next season.