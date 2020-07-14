Frank Lampard: It is all about the result but I want more

Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard reacts at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Norwich City at Stamford Bridge in London on July 14, 2020.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists that results are all that matters at this stage of the season but admits he cut a frustrated figure at times during his side's 1-0 win against Norwich at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard was speaking after his Chelsea side secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against the already-relegated Canaries.

Olivier Giroud scored the goal on the cusp of half-time that opened up a four-point advantage over Leicester in fourth and Manchester United in fifth as the race for the Champions League intensifies.

Premier League Chelsea boost Champions League hopes with narrow Norwich win 3 HOURS AGO

“At this stage of the season results are critical and we didn't concede any chances of note to let them score. We were professional," Lampard said after the match.

I want more but that can wait. Where we are at as a team and where we are in the table it is all about the result.

"We need to move the ball quicker and be more mobile with our rotations. We have done it in parts this season but if we want to move on it needs to be better. But I don't want to be too critical after a win.

"We didn't give them anything to worry us. We had 10-15 minutes in the second half where we were slow, and I didn't like it but after that we got it back. There was a bit more personality in our game, but we can improve."

Chelsea have an FA Cup semi-final meeting with Manchester United on Sunday at Wembley to look forward to before travelling to Liverpool and then welcoming Wolves to the Bridge to close out their season.

United and Leicester meet on the final day of the season in what could prove a defining match after fixtures against Crystal Palace and West Ham, and Sheffield United and Tottenham respectively.

Remaining fixtures ft. Chelsea, Leicester, Man Utd

Leicester vs Sheff Utd – July 16

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd – July 16

Tottenham vs Leicester – July 19

Liverpool vs Chelsea – July 22

Man Utd vs West Ham – July 22

Leicester vs Man Utd – July 26

Chelsea vs Wolves – July 26

Premier League What does Chelsea's win mean for the Champions League race? 2 HOURS AGO