Football
Premier League

Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley after Chelsea comeback win

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Christian Pulisic (L) and Ross Barkley helped Chelsea beat Aston Villa.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praised Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley after they helped inspire a 2-1 comeback win over Aston Villa.

Pulisic levelled on the hour after Kortney Hause had given Villa a 43rd minute lead and Frenchman Olivier Giroud netted the winner two minutes later, tightening Chelsea's grip on fourth place.

Lampard also singled out midfielder Barkley and right-back Cesar Azpilicueta, who set up both Chelsea goals - one with a superb cross from his flank and the other with a sublime pass to Giroud from the opposite side.

Premier League

Liverpool won’t care if title procession is drawn out

42 MINUTES AGO

"The individuals who make the difference should always take all the credit so with Christian and Ross Barkley, who came on at the same time, they’re both players who have trained well and had cases to start this game," said Lampard.

"We knew that fitness would play a part so the idea of bringing on Christian and Ross early in the second half was always something that was in my mind.

"The way it was going, we needed a bit of inspiration and Christian gave it with his goal. I thought Ross did really well too. I keep saying to the players how important subs could be in this period and they showed that.

"I thought Azpi was really good in the game. Obviously he delivers the ball for Christian’s goal and got really high up in areas."

The result left Chelsea on course for a Champions League berth next season, five points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Lampard praising his team's character.

"We showed great character and quality in the second half to win the game so I’m pleased. I thought we moved the ball pretty well for most of the game and dominated possession clearly."

Premier League

'We didn't have the rhythm' - Jurgen Klopp disappointed with Liverpool attack

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Liverpool edge closer to title despite Everton draw

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Liga

Real Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga

3 MINUTES AGO
Serie A

Lautaro Martinez helps Inter Milan close gap on leading pair with nervy win

13 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Liverpool won’t care if title procession is drawn out

42 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

'We didn't have the rhythm' - Jurgen Klopp disappointed with Liverpool attack

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Piotr Johansson scores from 50 yards in Norwegian league

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Chris Wilder 'sick and tired' of talk about Europe after Sheffield United lose to Newcastle

00:00:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'It's all our fault' - Mikel Arteta after Arsenal lose at Brighton

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon

What's On

Previous articleLiverpool edge closer to title despite Everton draw
Next article'We didn't have the rhythm' - Jurgen Klopp disappointed with Liverpool attack