The FA has confirmed that the end of the English football season has been postponed indefinitely with the aim to finish this current campaign.

With the coronavirus causing chaos across the world it is almost certain that if the Premier League and other leagues are to finish this season then games will be played into the summer.

Whilst Euro 2020 has already been postponed to 2021 there is still some concern about how the remaining games, including European fixtures, will be played.

However Neville isn’t concerned at all.

“The last thing I'm worried about is sorting out the fixtures,” Neville wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

" If football players need to play every day for nine days to finish the Premier League as a worst-case scenario, they would do it because they'd get their heads around it and make it a festival of football. "

"It would be something spectacular. Football can bring some hope and joy to the country when we finally come out of this crisis.

"Doing a festival of football where the league is finished in two weeks, the Champions League gets finished in a week and the FA Cup is finished in four days could be something quite special.

"I'm not saying they are the examples that should be followed, but there could be something quite spectacular about football fans coming together after this crisis is over.

"It would bring some joy back to the nation as football does impact so many people."

Neville has already opened his two hotels in Manchester to the support staff working during the virus, giving them free beds.