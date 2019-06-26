Buffon set for Juventus return

The Daily Mirror reports that Gianluigi Buffon has decided to quit Paris Saint-Germain, and is keen on a return to his old club Juventus. Buffon decided to leave after just a year in France because he would have been used as a back-up for the forthcoming season. He has already held talks with Juventus about returning for a year - also as second choice - before become part of the technical setup.

Paper Round’s view: Buffon was still in excellent form last season, but it is clear that he is not the goalkeeper he once was. Alphonse Areola is a promising goalkeeper and deserves his chance at PSG now. However, it would not be a surprise to see another top team make an offer to bring in Buffon for one more season as first choice.

Lampard to be given £16.5m contract

Yesterday, Derby County gave Chelsea permission to start talks with Frank Lampard over the chance to make the switch back to Stamford Bridge as manager. The Sun thinks he will be confirmed as boss in time to start work next week, before pre-season gets underway. Lampard will be tasked with finishing in the top four, and will be on the same £5.5 million annual salary as Maurizio Sarri.

Paper Round’s view: Lampard does seem an erudite and intelligent football manager, by English standards, and his connection with the crowd will see him given more time than is usual at Stamford Bridge. But the difficulty is in finding out whether he can negotiate a transfer ban and, potentially, a lack of financial commitment from Roman Abramovich.

Spurs close in on Clarke

Fresh from reportedly agreeing terms with Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele, Spurs are closing in on another signing, according to the Daily Mail. The move would be a change after two transfer windows without signing a single player, and the paper believes that the next player in line is Leeds United’s Jack Clarke. The 18-year-old winger is set to move to London for £8.5 million.

Jack ClarkeGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Ndombele was one of Lyon’s best players last season, and will provide not only depth in midfield, but competition for the struggling Eric Dier. Clarke will be able to ease into Premier League football as gradually as is necessary, and Spurs will be able to give some of their hardworking existing squad members the chance to rest over the course of next season.

Neymar’s father key to Barcelona deal

Euro Papers covered Neymar’s willingness to take a cut in wages to ensure a return back to Barcelona, but there is more work being done behind the scenes to complete the transfer, according to the Express. The paper reports that Neymar Jr’s father, Neymar Sr, has recused himself from the public in order to focus on driving through an agreement.

Neymar BartomeuGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Neymar Sr has a great deal of influence over his son’s life, and his involvement in and willingness to deal with the transfer is key. Barcelona will likely want an apology from the Brazilian international, and it will be politically very difficult to leave Paris Saint-Germain, so any deal will need Neymar’s entourage to work together.

