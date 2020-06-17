Goal-line technology fail! Stunning incident in Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Goal-line technology appeared to fail during Aston Villa’s clash with Sheffield United on the Premier League’s return.

Orjan Nyland back peddled after catching Oliver Norwood’s floating free-kick, with replays clearly showing the ball had crossed the line.

The Sheffield United players immediately protested – as did their Twitter account – but referee Michael Olivier’s watch did not react and play continued.

VAR still could have intervened and spared the technology’s blushes but no review was ordered.

And the situation was made even more extraordinary when reports surfaced that Oliver’s watch had gone off – during half-time.

It was the (supposedly flawless) system’s first error since its introduction in the Premier League in 2013.

'Shambles' - Goalline technology slammed

