PFA chief Gordon Taylor says football matches could be less than 45 minutes per half when Project Restart gets underway.

"Propositions have been put forward about the possibility of [more substitutes], games possibly not being the full 45 minutes each way and with talks of neutral stadiums. There are a lot of things being put forward," Taylor told BBC Radio 4 Today.

Premier League Player feedback ‘crucial’ as Wembley returns to Premier League’s plans – Paper Round 12 HOURS AGO

Pressed on the idea of game time being reduced, Taylor added:

All I am saying is that there are a lot of possibilities. Ideally you want to retain the integrity of the competition.

Top-flight football has been suspended in England since Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with coronavirus ahead of his side's trip to Brighton on March 14. Leagues in France and the Netherlands have been cancelled for this season but there appears to be little pressure on the Premier League to follow suit.

The Premier League remains committed to completing the 2019-20 campaign when government restrictions allow it to do so, with a UEFA deadline of May 25 for restart plans looming. As things stand sixteen teams in the league have nine games remaining while four have 10 matches still to play, with plans already afoot to get the league restarted in June as part of Project Restart.

WHAT IS PROJECT RESTART?

The basis of the plans for Project Restart were set out in the Daily Mirror. They are:

The Premier League to pay for a comprehensive training regime

Phased return to training – this, as per The Telegraph, is pencilled in for mid-May

Full training, to start towards the end of May

Games to resume in early June

On-going communication with the government on match-day requirements

Where will matches take place?

The police are said to be keen for matches to be played at neutral venues in order to stop fans from congregating outside stadia, as PSG supporters did when their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund was played with empty stands prior to the suspension of football.

It is said that grounds far away from heavily-populated urban areas, such as Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, West Ham United's London Stadium and Brighton and Hove Albion's AmEx Stadium are being favoured, but even those clubs will not be able to play their matches at their own stadia. The FA's St George's Park national football centre and Wembley Stadium were both mooted as potential venues previously, but it is now reported that the grounds are likely to be home to Premier League clubs.

What is the government saying?

The government is said to be keen to get sport back on television in order to boost morale in the country and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden is delighted that the plans are moving forward.

With additional reporting from agencies

Premier League The Debate: Theo Walcott and his unfulfilled potential 17 HOURS AGO