Speaking to the club's official website after the match, the 26-year-old said: “We have nothing to take from this game or other games because it’s a derby and we know how important it is to the fans, the club and for us.

“Let’s start getting ready this week so we’re ready to play against Spurs.”

Arsenal had a disappointing time at Anfield on Saturday, losing 3-1 to the reigning Champions League title-holders, and will play host to Spurs at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.

Speaking of their defeat, Xhaka said: “They have a good team, a great team of great players and it’s always difficult here [at Anfield].

“It’s one game and we’ve lost today, but we have to be positive for the next few weeks.”

Last season, Arsenal won their home leg of the North London derby 4-2, and Xhaka said: “We have shown in the last few years that we can have very good games against them [Spurs].”

Despite Saturday’s defeat, Arsenal remain in second place on the league table with six points, though Spurs have the opportunity to leapfrog them if they beat Newcastle on Sunday.