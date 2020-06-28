Gray, Chalobah, Quina omitted from Watford squad after '20-person lockdown party'

Andre Gray, Domingos Quina and Nathaniel Chalobah have been omitted from Watford's squad as they face an investigation for attending a 20-person lockdown party.

Watford confirmed the three players had been dropped from the matchday squad to face Southampton on Sunday for "health and safety reasons" after reportedly breaking government, club and Premier League protocols around gatherings.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Gray hosted a party at his house on Friday night with Quina and Chalobah believed to be guests.

A group of friends were seen playing football in Gray’s garden on his Instagram story, which he has since deleted, including team-mate Quina.

Watford said in an official statement on Saturday: "Watford Football Club is aware of social media posts which suggest two players contravened Government lockdown protocols.

"The club will investigate fully and speak to the players concerned."

