Records in sight for Liverpool

13 points clear. A game in hand. It sounds ridiculous, but now the conversation has moved from if Liverpool will end their 30-year wait, to when.

A first league title since 1990 appears destined to head to Anfield after Jurgen Klopp’s side opened up a 13-point lead when demolishing second-placed Leicester 4-0 on Boxing Day.

The emphatic away victory leaves Liverpool with 52 points after 18 games, not quite half-time for them, having played a game fewer given they were busy being crowned world champions as well.

A stellar 2019 would be trumped by 2020 should it finally deliver a Premier League trophy. It would end the goading from rival fans, the ‘It’s our year’ taunts, and firmly place Liverpool back at the top of English football’s tree.

Liverpool fans have seen chances comes and go before, but they’ve never had a lead like this. Most supporters will not want to get ahead of themselves, but we can gladly do that for them by declaring the following: Manchester City’s 100-points record is very much there for the taking – 16 wins from their remaining 20 matches would take Liverpool to 100. Any more and they would topple the 2017-18 record set by Guardiola’s City.

The ‘I’ word will also be banded around next year should Liverpool see off Wolves on Sunday. Can they replicate Arsenal’s 2003-04 Invincibles?

It has been 35 league games without defeat for Klopp and co. They’re almost halfway there this season, but tricky ties at Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal await in the second half of the campaign.

It would be a tall order, but very little is beyond this side at the moment.

United crawling back to Champions League contention

While Leicester will look to maintain their push for second along with City, it looks as though there will be a mighty scrap for fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea currently hold a three-point gap over Spurs and Sheffield United, while Manchester United are a point behind that pair.

Sheffield United would do well to keep pace, but given Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs have taken steps forwards and then backwards throughout the season, who’s to say the Blades cannot silently win this game of Hokey Cokey, or at the very least secure a Europa League spot.

Chelsea stand as favourites for now, simply because they hold fourth, but this position could well change hands plenty of times before May. A winning run could well decide this spot, but it looks as though the side who finishes fourth will limp towards it.

A seven-way relegation battle?

Would it be fair to suggest a Carlo Ancelotti-led Everton are no longer relegation contenders, simply because they are led (remarkably, it’s still difficult to believe) by Carlo Ancelotti?

Everton have accumulated just 22 points from 19 games, and that’s enough to see them 13th in the table.

Below them, Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth have accumulated enough points at the halfway stage that if you times their total by two (because that’s how football works of course…) then they would reach the magic 40-point mark at the end of the season.

If only it were so simple. Aston Villa, currently 18th, will be hoping to drag West Ham and the aforementioned trio in a battle to avoid the last relegation spot, although Watford and Norwich themselves will be hoping for an escape from the basement.

Norwich and Watford have plenty of work to do to survive the drop, while the three points that separates the five sides above suggests this scrap will be won and lost on winning and winless runs.