'Handball rule broken' – Disbelief as Tottenham have goal harshly chalked off

Tottenham had a goal controversially chalked off for handball during their clash at Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Harry Kane thought he had immediately cancelled off Sander Berge’s opener at Bramall Lane, but VAR was summoned to check if there was a handball by Lucas Moura in the build-up.

And while the ball may have struck the top of Moura’s arm, it was only after he was thrown to the ground by an opponent and had the ball cannoned into him from close-range.

Watch the incident below:

The VAR officials followed the handball directive – "any goal scored or created with the use of the hand or arm will be disallowed this season even if it is accidental" – and duly wiped it out.

Needless to say, people were not impressed.

