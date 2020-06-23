Harry Kane back on song as Spurs dispatch West Ham in London derby

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammate Serge Aurier after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 23, 2020 in London, England

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs 2 (Soucek OG 64', Kane 82') West Ham 0

Spurs put themselves within touching distance of a Champions League spot after beating a resilient West Ham side 2-0 in an entertaining London derby.

The Hammers stifled Spurs in the first half, putting bodies behind the ball as the hosts struggled to cut through a disciplined defence, with Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen particularly impressive.

Moyes' men played on the counter with Michael Antonio forcing a smart save from Hugo Lloris, but it was Spurs who thought they had the lead before half-time.

Son Heung-Min, who struggled for a touch in the first 45 minutes, rifled past Lukasz Fabianksi on the stroke of half-time, only for VAR to disallowed the goal with the South Korean a fraction offside.

Both sides started the second half brightly, with Fabianski denying Harry Kane from close range before Pablo Fornals shot wide inside the box. Minutes later, Kane went close again but looked a little rusty as he shot wide.

But Spurs' wait for a goal finally came to an end with their tenth corner of the match. Giovani Lo Celso's ball in flicked off the head of Lucas Moura before bouncing of Tomas Soucek's legs and into the net beyond the helpless Fabianski.

Kane put the game to be after scored his ninth goal in 10 games against West Ham. Son cut through a high West Ham backline and Kane made no mistake one on one with the 'keeper.

West Ham almost levelled moments later as Jarrod Bowen struck the post minutes later, Kane put the game to bed eight minutes from time with his ninth goal in 10 games against West Ham. Son Heung-Min cut through a high West Ham line and Kane made no mistake one on one with the 'keeper.

The result puts an end to Spurs' run of seven games without a win, a helps them to a league double over West Ham for first time in seven seasons.

TALKING POINT

The race for fifth comes alive. With the title all but sealed, fans looking for drama need look no further than the race for fifth place. With Manchester City banned from the competition (pending appeal), fifth place will grab a spot in next season's Champions League. Spurs have looked a shadow of themselves at times this season, but the win puts them within one point of fifth, currently occupied by Manchester United. Wolves and Sheffield United will also fancy their chances, and so as things stand this is a four-way race that looks like it will go down to the wire.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harry Kane (Spurs) Jose Mourinho needed a big performance from his main man, so long out with injury with pundits questioning his form too. Kane produced the kind of all-round performance he's become famous for, spraying perfect passes left and right and topping things off with a goal for good measure.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spurs: Lloris 6, Aurier 7, Sanchez 6, Dier 7, Davies 6, Sissoko 7, Dele Alli 6, Lo Celso 7, Moura 5, Son Heung-Min 6, Kane 8. Subs. Lamela 6, Bergwijn 6, Winks n/a.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Fredericks 6, Balbuena 7, Diop 6, Cresswell 5, Soucek 5, Rice 7, Noble 5, Antonio 7, Bowen 7, Fornals 6. Subs. Anderson 5, Lanzini 5,

KEY MOMENTS

45' - GOAL DISALLOWED! Right on half-time and Son thinks he's landed a suckerpunch on West Ham! The South Korean finds space inside the box with some clever footwork and cuts on his right to slam home past Fabianski. He celebrates...but a quick VAR check reveals he was in fact offside by a whisker. Of course, he smiles it off.

59' - CHANCE! Right up the other end, Spurs counter off West Ham's corner and that's Kane's best chance of the game. Lo Celso plays the striker in inside the box and Kane just punts it wide. Mourinho throws his hands in the air. Kane doesn't usually miss those.

64' - GOAL! Spurs 1-0 West Ham (Soucek, og): Nightmare for West Ham. After all that, it's an own goal! Spurs' 10th corner of the game puts them ahead. Lo Celso's ball is flicked on by Moura and surprises Soucek, bouncing off his legs and into the goal. No VAR rescue this time for The Hammers.

79' - POST! Anderson recovers a corner well and feed Bowen inside the box. Bowen absolutely smacks the post. So close.

82' GOAL! Spurs 2-0 West Ham (Kane): Game over? Son releases Kane through the middle and it's one v one against the 'keeper. Kane makes absolutely no mistake and looks a man relieved as he celebrates his first goal in ages.

Stats from Opta

Spurs have won their first Premier League home game since February 2nd versus Manchester City.

West Ham have lost seven consecutive away games in the Premier League for the first time since December 2006.

Spurs have completed the league double over West Ham for the first time since 2012-13.

West Ham have failed to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2015.

Spurs boss José Mourinho has never lost against David Moyes in their 14 meetings (W9 D5) in all competitions – this is Mourinho’s best record against any manager.

West Ham's Mark Noble has received 11 yellow cards against Spurs in the Premier League; the most by a player for a team against a specific opponent in the competition.

