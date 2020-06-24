Football
Premier League

Harry Kane has 'no problem' with Jose Mourinho's style at Spurs

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Harry Kane (links) traf zum 2:0 gegen West Ham

Image credit: Imago

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Harry Kane says he has no issue with the style of play under manager Jose Mourinho after scoring Tottenham's second in their win over West Ham.

  • Harry Kane back on song as Spurs dispatch West Ham in London derby
  • Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho pleased Harry Kane will receive 'better headlines'
Premier League

Let the Jose Mourinho v Tanguy Ndombele feud begin – The Warm-Up

AN HOUR AGO

It was Kane's first goal since recovering from a hamstring tendon injury during the three-month shutdown, and it helped Spurs seal their first win in eight matches in all competitions, lifting them to seventh in the league.

Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson said after Spurs' 1-1 draw with Manchester United last Friday that Kane would struggle to score goals in Mourinho's conservative system and that the striker would consider switching clubs if he continued with his approach.

"I've got no problem with how the manager plays. He's here to win, we're here to win games... obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season to progress and try to win something," Kane told the BBC.

"People, pundits have their opinions. In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I'm positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside."

Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho pleased Harry Kane will receive 'better headlines'

13 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Harry Kane back on song as Spurs dispatch West Ham in London derby

13 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bulgarian PM threatens to shut matches to fans after COVID-19 rules violations

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

Luiz signs one-year extension at Arsenal, Mari and Soares staying

18 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Let the Jose Mourinho v Tanguy Ndombele feud begin – The Warm-Up

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Arsenal's Arteta expects tough test at 'dangerous' Southampton

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

YESTERDAY AT 14:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Red Bull Friday pace was misleading

16/09/2017 AT 17:02
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Latvala retires from Rally Finland lead

29/07/2017 AT 14:42
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

21/06/2020 AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Emirates Cup

Walcott stars as Arsenal hit five against Benfica

29/07/2017 AT 10:45
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
Premier League

The Warm-Up: The axe falls on ‘Whispering’ Claude Puel

15/06/2017 AT 06:08
View more

What's On

Previous articleLet the Jose Mourinho v Tanguy Ndombele feud begin – The Warm-Up
Next articlePakistan's Hafeez says he has tested negative for COVID-19