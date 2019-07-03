Maguire asks to leave Leicester

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has told the club that he wants to leave. The news comes after Manchester United made a bid of £70 million, which was rejected. The Sun reports that rivals Manchester City made a similar bid, £65 million plus another £5 million in add-ons, but the 26-year-old England international’s current club are holding out for £15 million more.

Paper Round’s view: Maguire is the best young English central defender going, though that does not say a great deal with the poverty of talent in that position. City need homegrown players, which adds to his value, but Manchester United still have Phil Jones and Chris Smalling as central defensive options, which makes them even more desperate to add even vaguely competent players. £85 million is no longer a ridiculous request.

Atletico line up move for Lacazette

Arsenal could struggle to hold onto their two main strikers this summer. After the rumours of a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Premier League rivals Manchester United emerged, the Mirror claims that Atletico Madrid could attempt to sign Alexandre Lacazette. The 27-year-old French international could replace his teammate Antoine Griezmann when he completes his move to Barcelona as expected.

Paper Round’s view: Lacazette originally planned to quit his former club Lyon for Atletico Madrid, but was prevented in doing so by the Spanish club’s transfer ban. A move now would allow Arsenal to raise some funds, and Aubameyang is capable of playing as a lone striker, but it would damage Unai Emery’s hopes of building a deep squad for the next campaign.

Everton struggle to balance books

The Telegraph believes that Everton are struggling to trim their squad as they look to build for next season. Sandro Ramirez, bought for £5.2 million from Malaga in 2017, looks set to go out on another loan after failing to impress at Sevilla and Real Sociedad. He could now join Valladolid, again on loan, in order to cut the salary demands on the club. They want to complete a permanent move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, and bring in a left-sided midfielder.

Paper Round’s view: After spending £300 million in two years, Marcel Brands has an enormous task on his hands to raise funds and also sort out an unbalanced squad. It is not clear how he can manage to do that when much of the transfer budget has gone on keeping Andre Gomes, and the same may be necessary for Zouma. It could be another difficult season for Marco Silva.

Leicester close to Perez signing

Leicester City are close to signing Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez, the Telegraph reports. The 25-year-old Spaniard has increasingly impressed in the North East, and scored 23 goals over the last two seasons for the club.. At 25, he is wanted by Brendon Rodgers to challenge Jamie Vardy and to add pace on the flanks. The move comes with Newcastle without a manager after Rafael Benitez’s departure.

Paper Round’s view: Perez is one of the players with the most potential to improve in the next couple of years, especially if surrounded by better players once or if the takeover of the club is completed. It’s a sensible move for Leicester, whose recruitment has established them as a mid-table team well capable of challenging for European places.

