Maguire set for Manchester United medical - reports

By Alexander Netherton

1 hour agoUpdated 58 minutes ago

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is set to undergo a medical before a transfer to Manchester United, according to reports.

The Sun on Sunday reported that United and Leicester have agreed a fee of £80 million for the 26-year-old England defender.

The fee is a £60 million guaranteed payment plus £20 million in add-ons.

[PAPER ROUND: MAGUIRE FUMES OVER ASKING PRICE]

The newspaper reports that Leicester will replace him with Lewis Dunk, 27, who will cost £45 million from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Maguire was said to be upset with his current club over the demands they were placing on bidding clubs, but he is now expected to attend a medical at Manchester United's training ground on Monday.

