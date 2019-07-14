The Sun on Sunday reported that United and Leicester have agreed a fee of £80 million for the 26-year-old England defender.

The fee is a £60 million guaranteed payment plus £20 million in add-ons.

The newspaper reports that Leicester will replace him with Lewis Dunk, 27, who will cost £45 million from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Maguire was said to be upset with his current club over the demands they were placing on bidding clubs, but he is now expected to attend a medical at Manchester United's training ground on Monday.