Hayden Mullins: Watford must remain confident heading into crunch Arsenal game

Image credit: Getty Images

2 hours ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

Hayden Mullins says Watford must remain confident of Premier League survival heading into their crunch decider against Arsenal.

Watford's 4-0 loss to Manchester City means they head into their final game against Arsenal with their Premier League safety on the line.

But interim boss Mullins, who has stepped in following the shock departure of Nigel Pearson on Sunday, says the Hertfordshire club must be united in their fight.

"It is a tough league. There are no guarantees," Mullins told the BBC post-match.

"One season to another it is totally different. All I know is that we need to go to Arsenal now and get a positive result. I have to be confident in the dressing room.

"I have to be confident in the boys. We have to go looking for a positive result. Tomorrow we will look at the performance more, put it to bed and start looking at the next game.

"We spoke about staying together and doing the right things.

When you get to this stage of the season it is tough but we will deal with it the way we know how - stay confident and prepare as best we can for Sunday.

City boss Pep Guardiola says his players can be proud of their performance, with Raheem Sterling twice getting on the scoresheet at Vicarage Road.

He said: "A different competition, reality and opponent. But we did it today. We were so focused on ourselves so we didn't speak much about Watford. We can win or we can lose, it is part of the game.

"In your career as a football player you can lose more games than you win. But always we must finish the game, go into the locker room and say 'yes, I did everything to win the game'. When this happens we can be proud of ourselves."

