'He's had some difficult times' - Kepa Arrizabalaga faces uncertain Chelsea future

Kepa Arrizabalaga faces an uncertain future at Chelsea after being dropped for the final game of the season, with manager Frank Lampard saying he has endured ‘some difficult times’ recently.

It was only two years ago that Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world when he joined for £71m from Athletic Bilbao.

But he has failed to convince with his displays, saving just 53.5 per cent of shots on goal this season, and could now be heading for the exit after being replaced by 38-year-old Willy Caballero for Chelsea’s clash against Wolves.

"I have long, hard thinks about everything, not just individual positions but how we are as a team,” said Lampard after seeing his side win 3-0 to secure a top-four finish.

"The idea that we haven’t kept a clean sheet is definitely not just a reflection of the goalkeeper, but something that we have to work on as a team. How we train and maybe how we improve going forward.

"I don’t want to pinpoint it on Kepa today. Kepa decision was a choice, probably in recent form and recent situation a tough time for him. I felt like Willy coming in with confidence, off the back of a strong performance against Man Utd [in the FA Cup] last week was what we needed today for the game. I don’t want to jump forward beyond the Arsenal game next week. It would be wrong.

"The squad is really strong at the moment as a unit, how they are on and off the pitch. I want that to stay for at least one more week domestically, then Bayern Munich. Looking to next season after that.”

There has been speculation that Kepa could take a huge pay cut and head back to Spain this summer, with Lampard saying before the match he has "had some difficult times".

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking ahead to another season in the Champions League after an impressive debut campaign in charge from Lampard.

Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring against Wolves

"There were a lot of unknowns when I came in,” said the former Chelsea midfielder.

“Could we move forward without Eden Hazard? We knew we had lost a massive player. We’ve a real spirit within the group now and it’s a real team effort now.

"Myself and the staff want to improve every time, the challenge now is to see what more we can do next season.

"I am very pleased and I don't want to sing my own praises. I have said a lot before and there were unknowns. You have seen breakthrough seasons, so it's a team effort of staff and players.

"I am proud. But we want to challenge for titles in the future. We have been inconsistent at times."

