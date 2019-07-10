'He's so cute' - Daniel Sturridge's dog 'found' by Killa Fame

Le Buzz

And it appears that aspiring rapper 'Killa Fame' has recovered the former Liverpool striker's beloved pet, posting a video on Twitter as proof.

Mr Fame describes the dog as "so cute" and will now presumably be hashing out the details of the handover with Sturridge, who has told any potential heroes to contact him via Instagram.

Judging by some of the outfits donned by Killa Fame in his music videos, it is safe to say that while not all heroes wear capes, some apparently wear balaclavas.