'He will be an important player for this club' - Pep Guardiola's praise for 'Silva successor' Foden

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for 20-year-old Phil Foden who scored twice in Manchester City's 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday night.

Premier League Foden stars as Man City thrash Burnley to keep Liverpool waiting 3 HOURS AGO

Foden was the star of the show as a brilliant Manchester City thrashed Burnley at the Etihad to keep Liverpool waiting for their chance to seal the Premier League title.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola believes the England U21 international will develop into a crucial figure at the club.

"I remember some games in the cup when he played similar," he told Sky Sports.

"I am happy for him and he says what he feels. I said many times when he played he never played bad. He loves to play football. When he had day off he is with his friends with the ball.

"Every time he played with us he always played at a high level. But he is 20 years old and he needs to improve.

He will be an important player for this club for the next decade. He deserves it. He is a joy to watch.

David Silva also got on the scoresheet in what will be one of his last matches for City before he leaves the Premier League champions at the end of the elongated 19/20 campaign.

Guardiola says his 34-year-old compatriot will be up there with the club's best ever players.

Play Icon WATCH Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers 00:01:48

He added: "We are going to when it is possible to have people back to the Etihad to try and have not one empty seat for this incredible legend.

With Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta - these players bring these players to another level and they deserve real fireworks. David is unique in the small spaces.

In this position, when David says it is his last year I spoke with the board that we have Phil (Foden) so we don't have to invest.

Sergio Aguero picked up an injury which Guardiola thinks could be a nasty one.

"It doesn't look good," he said.

"Something in the knee and we will see tomorrow. He felt something in his knee. He struggled in the last month with some pain in his knee."

Premier League Burnley ‘strongly condemn’ White Lives Matter plane banner 3 HOURS AGO