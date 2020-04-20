The 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur attacker is exempt from his nation’s compulsory two-year service due to being part of the 2018 Asian Games winning side.

However, with no football on the horizon and the UK in lockdown, Son has volunteered to undertake a shorter service training course.

And he arrived at the bootcamp on the south island of Jeju this week.

The 27-year-old will stay with the Marine Corps until mid-May, and Spurs have confirmed that they are happy with the arrangement.

" The forward arrived back in his home country at the end of March where he spent two weeks in quarantine. Our medical staff are in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on 16 February and continues to train. Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May. "

The forward broke his arm on February 16 and missed a number of matches before the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.