Son fractured his arm during Sunday's nail-biting 3-2 win over Aston Villa and is likely to miss much of a crucial period for Jose Mourinho's side.

The South Korean joins Harry Kane in the treatment room, leaving Spurs without a recognised striker in the first-team squad and now also without their preferred back-up option.

The news comes a day before Tottenham face Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League last-16, with a crunch match against Top Four rivals Chelsea to follow in the Premier League this weekend.

Heung-Min Son celebratesGetty Images

In a statement, Tottenham said:

" Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm. The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks. "

Son has scored in his past five games for Tottenham, including twice (and a late winner) against Villa on Sunday.

And hours after the announcement Jose Mourinho told the media that Son is likely to miss the rest of the season and added:

" The situation couldn’t be worse. That is obvious. There is nothing we can do. We are going to play with the players we have available. I was worried about not having attacking options on the bench – now I don’t have attacking options on the pitch. "

His absence means that a combination of Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn are likely to have to combine to fill the striker void. Youth prospect Troy Parrott is another option for Mourinho.