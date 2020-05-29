'High-risk' matches and Liverpool's title-winning location: PL questions that still need answering

The Premier League is returning on June 17, and here we look at some key questions that still need answering before the season resumes…

Will Liverpool play at Anfield again this season?

Reports on Friday claim six ‘high risk’ matches will be moved to neutral venues, with police fearing supporters could congregate outside stadiums and flout social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, they are:

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City v Newcastle

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool

The sixth match would be the one where Liverpool can potentially be confirmed champions.

The famous Paisley Gates at Liverpool Football Club's Anfield stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Other games that could be moved are:

Tottenham v West Ham; Liverpool v Crystal Palace; West Ham v Chelsea, Liverpool v Aston Villa; Crystal Palace v Chelsea; Liverpool v Burnley; Tottenham v Arsenal; Liverpool v Chelsea; Crystal Palace v Tottenham

This is a matter set to be discussed on June 4, The Times reports, with Wembley suggested as a potential ground where Liverpool could end up clinching the title.

It is all-but inevitable that Liverpool will win the title, so could they lift the trophy at the national stadium? Or will they insist on waiting for an outdoor space when supporters can congregate once more? We may not know that answer for some time.

When will the season finish?

We know that the league with resume with two matches on June 17 - Man City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - before the first full round of fixtures takes place from June 19-22.

Friday, June 19

Watford vs Leicester (8pm)

Saturday, June 20

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (12.30pm)

Brighton vs Arsenal (3pm)

Manchester City vs Burnley (5.30pm)

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United (8pm)

Sunday, June 21

Norwich City vs Southampton (midday)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea (2pm)

Tottenham vs Manchester United (4.30pm)

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (7pm)

Monday June 22

Everton vs Liverpool (8pm)

With the FA Cup final announced for August 1, the Premier League is yet to confirm when the campaign will conclude.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates with the trophy after victory in the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2019 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Typically taking place on a Sunday, the FA Cup final means the league is likely to finish a week before on July 26 or a week after on August 9.

Will there be matches every day?

It’s wall-to-wall football, with all 92 remaining games to be shown live on TV.

Games will take place across the weekend, with kick-off times at 8pm on Friday, 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm on Saturday, midday, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm on Sunday, 8pm on Monday and 6pm and 8pm for midweek matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

James Maddison of Leicester City talks with Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

So could that mean football every single day? Potentially, yes…

The June 19-22 weekend of football is Gameweek 30, and should Gameweek 38 take place on the final Sunday of July, that leaves four weekends and five midweek blocks to play out seven more rounds of the Premier League. And once you factor in FA Cup matches, which will lead to rescheduled league matches, then there is every possibility of a match being played almost every day.

When will the European competitions take place?

UEFA are intending to finish the Champions League and Europa League by the end of August, but no dates have been confirmed.

There has been talk of completing the Champions League in one week, in one city, but that could change depending on what the domestic season finishes.

