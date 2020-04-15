How to solve a problem like Arsenal

But under Mikel Arteta, there have at least been some encouraging signs. In the latest Game of Opinions, three Arsenal connoisseurs waded in with their views on what’s gone wrong and how the club can end the malaise.

What players need chopping? Can Arsenal cope if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departs? Has AFTV, formerly Arsenal Fan TV, helped foster a toxic atmosphere? And can it just be fun again?

Video - 'Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club'

Tom Adams wants the “restoration of a winning mentality” at a club that last won the Premier League in 2004.

“And then longer term, it’s probably a bit of a utopian dream but a return to more of the supporter ownership. It’s not going to happen unless there’s a change in the overall ownership, but if we’re looking forward to 10 years’ time that would be a nice place to be in,” he says.

Enis Koylu wants the Arteta regime to spell an end to the skewed priority list.

“Nicolas Pepe is an exciting player, and maybe hasn’t fulfilled his potential yet, but spending £70 million on him when you have a gaping hole in defence, with your club captain [Laurent Koscielny] leaving in the summer, was an act of extreme negligence. They have played it safe far too often as a club and they need to take more risks.”

Video - Are Arsenal fans to blame for Xhaka and Mustafi failings?

And Ola Fisayo wants one thing – to have fun again.

“I just want to have fun, I want purpose. We’ve lacked that for such a long time, and I think the start of the Mikel Arteta regime has brought a lot more joy to the club. If we continue trying to be purposeful with how the club manages itself over the next couple of years, we might actually move towards something that is more successful.

