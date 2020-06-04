Chelsea are favourites to land RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to multiple reports.

The Blues will reportedly activate his €60 million release clause in the next few days before it expires on June 15.

The 24-year-old was widely expected to link up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but German outlet Bild are among those to claim he will reject the Reds and Bayern Munich to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

It represents a huge shift after multiple reports claimed Werner’s move to Anfield was all but done.

However, Bild say Liverpool were unwilling to meet Werner's release clause due to financial fears surrounding the coronavirus crisis. From their story:

He [Werner] had a video call with Jurgen Klopp around Easter. Then the interest cooled. Werner’s team haven’t heard from the Reds for weeks.

Werner is expected to earn over €10 million per year at Chelsea, who will also complete the signing of Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech on July 1.

Frank Lampard's side are fourth in the Premier League table ahead of English football’s restart on June 17, three points clear of Manchester United in fifth.

