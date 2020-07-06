Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min separated by team-mates after furious bust-up

Tottenham were 1-0 up heading into the break against Everton, but that did not prevent Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son from having a heated exchange

Hugo Lloris said he has "no problem" with Son Heung-min after the Tottenham duo had a heated exchange during the 1-0 win over Everton.

Lloris and Son were furious with one another and had to be separated by team-mates just before they went into the tunnel for half-time.

The pair appeared to resolve their differences during the interval ahead of the second half, while Lloris said there was "no problem" between the duo at full-time after Spurs ran out 1-0 winners.

"It belongs to the changing room," he told Sky Sports.

Outside you can say whatever you want. There is a lot of respect between all the players. What happened between me and Son is just something that is part of football sometimes, but there is no problem at all You can see at the end of the game we are more than happy to be part of the team and to have the three points.

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit Jamie Redknapp detailed the exchange:

"For the Richarlison chance just before half-time, Son gives up on the ball. There’s a reaction, Lloris is proud, he doesn’t want to see anyone running at his back four. He shouts at Son, it’s probably the most exciting thing that’s happened in the half!

"This might be a consequence of what happened in the Sheffield United game, when he did make a challenge. He runs up to him, he puts Lo Celso in the way almost.

"I’ve seen it with Steve McManaman, Bruce Grobbelaar, and at least it shows they care. There wasn’t enough of that against Sheffield United, in the dressing room it’ll be sorted out quickly, they’ll shake hands, they’ll get on with it. You’ve got to have that sometimes.

"It’s not the first time it’s happened in football and it won’t be the last. You want to see players showing a bit of passion, and if he’s not doing his job Son, he’s got to get back, and he didn’t! Sometimes you have to let people know."

