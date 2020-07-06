Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son separated by Tottenham team-mates after heated exchange

Tottenham were 1-0 up heading into the break against Everton, but that did not prevent Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son from having a heated exchange
Image credit: Eurosport
Tottenham were 1-0 up heading into the break against Everton, but that did not prevent Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son from having a heated exchange.
The Tottenham duo were furious with one another and had to be separated by team-mates just before they went into the tunnel for half-time.
The pair appeared to resolve their differences during the interval ahead of the second half.
